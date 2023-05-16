‘You have the right to an attorney ...’
An ongoing series about the constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation and what happens when the supply of defenders is limited.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 6th amendment of the U.S. constitution guarantees the right to an attorney. This series of Atlanta News First Investigates’ reports are part of an ongoing series about this constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the challenges that arise when the supply of defenders is limited.
- Part one: ‘An unacceptable crisis’ | Defendants languishing in jail because of public defender shortage
- Part two: ‘It’s broken’ | Judges dismissing cases because no public defenders are available
- Part three: Here’s why these public defenders left their jobs
- Part four: Searching for solutions to the nation’s public defender shortage
- Part five: Georgia’s top public defender flips, admits her agency cannot hire enough lawyers
- Part six: Atlanta murder suspect denied resources after years in jail
- Part seven: Why has this Georgia man been behind bars for 10 years awaiting trial?
If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigative Reporter Andy Pierrotti to look into, email andy.pierrotti@wanf.com.
