Some Roswell residents oppose proposed improvements to Grimes Bridge Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is building express lanes across Georgia 400. Essentially, they will dump right onto Grimes Bridge Road in Roswell, and some neighbors are not happy about it.

“We’re going to be stuck with a lot of traffic,” Marissa Pereira said. “It’s not fair to us.”

That’s why city leaders are proposing a series of plans to help mitigate the congestion, which includes adding things like roundabouts and turn lanes. They held a meeting Monday night to gather public input at the Adult Recreation Center on Grimes Bridge Road.

“I’ve asked folks this evening, what do you hate? What do you love,” Roswell Councilwoman Lee Hills said.

Most residents that Atlanta New First spoke to said they did not like the plans.

“This project is so horrendously designed,” Jason Yowell said.

Yowell is the sole remaining member of the Roswell Transportation Advisory Committee. He says the rest of the board resigned last week.

“The mayor has ignored our recommendations,” Yowell said.

Yowell said many residents the advisory board surveyed oppose roundabouts because they will impede upon some people’s property. Others said they would also like to see narrower roadways to help reduce speed.

One man told ANF off-camera he would like the express lanes to dump out onto another roadway altogether.

“It’s not a slam dunk. What’s proposed tonight is not the final answer,” Councilwoman Hill said. “We really want to make sure we take into consideration what our residents have to say.”

Hills says realistically the city will likely not break ground on the Grimes Bridge Road improvement project for years.

For more information on the Grimes Bridge Road Corridor Improvement Project, click HERE.

