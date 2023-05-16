Spalding County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies after long cancer battle

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Spalding County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after a long battle with cancer, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday evening.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Deputy Phil Hammond died recently.

“In one of the last conversations I had with Phil, he told me that he was going to win this battle,” the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said in the post. He said, “If the Lord decides to heal me it will be a part of my testimony and I’ll win this battle. If he chooses not to heal me and calls me home I’ll still win the battle because I’ll see him face to face. Sheriff, either way, it goes, I win.”

“Please keep his wife Carol and their children in your prayers,” the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photo of Spalding County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phil Hammond (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

