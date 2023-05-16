Suicide attempt survivor shares story to help others in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here at Atlanta News First, we are prioritizing conversations about mental health and the importance of both resources and hope. A Georgia woman who survived multiple attempts to die by suicide shared her story.

“My first attempt is when I was 12,″ said Brianna Stethers.

You can’t always know someone’s story just by looking into their eyes.

“I have had eight attempts total throughout my life but all ended at 16,” said Brianna.

In Brianna’s last photo, before attempting to die by suicide at 16, she was with friends.

Brianna shares her story unapologetically. She is fierce in her mission to speak about mental illness, to speak in an effort to break the stigma, and to teach people how to be a safe space for their friends and family who might be struggling.

“I matter, and you matter. Your story matters,” said Brianna.

This is a woman, who covers her self-harm scars in flower tattoos, raises a child, and has a husband she adores and a career she is proud of; she goes back into the dark places where she used to make a home and helps other people tear theirs down.

“If you can just keep going, just a little bit longer, it is going to matter,” she says.

