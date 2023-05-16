Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Teen suffers medical emergency, dies days before graduation

Tehani Kealoha, 17, reportedly suffered a medical emergency and died a few days before graduating high school. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 17-year-old high school student has died after suffering a medical emergency during a swimming meet over the weekend.

KHNL reports that first responders were called on Saturday to a community swimming event.

Emergency medical workers said they transported a 17-year-old, later identified as Tehani Kealoha, to the hospital after she suffered a medical emergency, but she later died.

Kealoha’s friends shared that she was a Moanalua High School senior who was looking forward to graduating this week.

The 17-year-old was reportedly scheduled to participate in a water polo match that Saturday, but that match was postponed due to her sudden death.

“The game was canceled when they found out the news. Everyone was affected by it and couldn’t play,” Kyan Shigekane, a high school sophomore, said.

The postponed match ended up being played on Monday. Kealoha’s fellow swimmers came out to support those competing in the girls’ state high school water polo championship.

Kealoha was part of the Kamehameha Swim Club with her team winning Monday’s match.

Her cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

The principal at Moanalua High School said Kealoha’s death has “deeply affected the school community, especially with graduation approaching.”

Copyright 2023 KNHL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Federal probe into DFCS continuing despite new policy guidelines

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Actor Danny Masterson used drugs, Scientology to get away with raping women, prosecutor tells jury
Mugshot photo of Jeremiah Mitchell
Man arrested for alleged DUI, accused of slamming into Gainesville school
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Jewish American Heritage Month celebration
FILE - Disney’s motion to dismiss was the latest twist being played out among the entertainment...
Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board’s lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together