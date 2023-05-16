WATCH: Cobb County police release video of alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter’s arrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police have released video of the arrest of the alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter.
Deion Patterson is accused of killing one woman and injuring four more at the Northside Medical Center May 3.
The shooting led to an hours-long manhunt that locked down portions of the Atlanta metro before Patterson was captured in Cobb County.
Patterson reportedly carjacked a vehicle near the Northside Medical Center before leaving it near the Battery and continuing on foot.
The video shows body camera footage of Patterson’s capture as well as traffic camera footage tracking his path through Cobb County.
Patterson faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault. 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre was killed in the shooting.
FULL COVERAGE OF THE MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:
- Family of woman killed in Midtown Atlanta shooting releases statement
- Northside Medical Midtown working to reopen as hospital navigates deadly shooting
- Midtown shooting suspect waives first court appearance
- Midtown mass shooter facing multiple charges, victim identified
- ‘None of us are safe’ | America reacts to Atlanta’s latest mass shooting
- Site of Atlanta’s latest mass shooting is a major Midtown medical facility
- Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting is Georgia’s 10th in 2023
- What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
- Witnesses speak on deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
- Who is Deion Patterson, the suspect in midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting?
- Northside Medical Midtown closed Thursday, officials say
- Here is what we know about the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.