54-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Marietta

A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon, Marietta Chief of Police Marty Ferrell said in a news release.

According to Marietta police, 54-year-old Crystal Norris was walking on the sidewalk when a 2013 Lexus LS struck her.

The Lexus was driving southbound before crossing the median and hitting a 2022 Ford Transit and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta before hitting Norris, Marietta police said.

Norris was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Lexus, 66-year-old Lynn Aauron Mctier, was also taken to Kennestone with major injuries. 26-year-old Alexis Wilson, Mctier’s passenger, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

