Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 employee dead, 1 critical in shootout at Forsyth County business

1 dead, 1 critically injured in shootout
By Natasha Pollard and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gun battle outside a north Georgia business Wednesday morning left a man dead and another fighting for his life.

The shooting happened in an industrial park off Pendley Road in Forsyth County.

A spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says two men got into a fight and shot each other in the back parking lot of a business. One of them died and the other is in critical condition.

They said the two men were temporary employees for Ernie Morris Enterprises. According to the company’s sign and website, they are an office and school furniture dealer.

Deputies responded within minutes of the 911 call, which came in at 7:40 a.m., they said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and learned the two men got into a fight that led to both grabbing guns and shooting each other.

At this time, it’s not clear what sparked the argument between the two men, but they said it’s not a call this agency is used to getting.

“It is not typical for our county, however, we’re not immune to it, obviously, but sometimes shootings and homicides are just emotionally charged, so, this is a fight that started before a shooting,” Stacie Miller with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who died has not been identified yet.

Investigators say they are waiting to see if they can interview the survivor to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son
A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
54-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Marietta
Garbage performs at Piedmont Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb...
Music Midtown announces its return to Piedmont Park for 3-day event | Full lineup
Gwinnett County Robbery Detectives are looking for a man suspected of robbing a woman in...
Police: Car break-in turns into robbery in Gwinnett County

Latest News

La policía de Union City recibió una llamada de la Policía de la Ciudad de South Fulton,...
Pedestrian killed by driver in DeKalb County
ANF - Breaking News
Shooting reported near restaurants, apartments in West Midtown
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis...
Ethiopian Airlines launching new flights to and from Atlanta airport
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son