1 employee dead, 1 critical in shootout at Forsyth County business

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gun battle outside a north Georgia business Wednesday morning left a man dead and another fighting for his life.

The shooting happened in an industrial park off Pendley Road in Forsyth County.

A spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says two men got into a fight and shot each other in the back parking lot of a business. One of them died and the other is in critical condition.

They said the two men were temporary employees for Ernie Morris Enterprises. According to the company’s sign and website, they are an office and school furniture dealer.

Deputies responded within minutes of the 911 call, which came in at 7:40 a.m., they said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and learned the two men got into a fight that led to both grabbing guns and shooting each other.

At this time, it’s not clear what sparked the argument between the two men, but they said it’s not a call this agency is used to getting.

“It is not typical for our county, however, we’re not immune to it, obviously, but sometimes shootings and homicides are just emotionally charged, so, this is a fight that started before a shooting,” Stacie Miller with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who died has not been identified yet.

Investigators say they are waiting to see if they can interview the survivor to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

This remains an active investigation.

