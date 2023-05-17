Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

19-year-old man killed in shooting at Cobb Co. apartment, police say

“Evidence [indicates] this was targeted and that this was not a random incident,” said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta.
Walden Ridge Apartments
Walden Ridge Apartments(Rachel Aragon)
By Rachel Aragon
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a possible home invasion inside a gated Cobb County apartment, Acworth police said.

Officers responded to the Walden Ridge Apartments in Acworth around 3 a.m. after reports of a possible home invasion with a person shot, said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta. Acworth Police say a 19-year-old man was found dead at the scene. The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by police.

Investigators say it looks like there was “forced entry into the doorway.” Police tell Atlanta News First they believe the act of violence was targeted.

“Evidence [indicates] this was targeted and that this was not a random incident,” said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta.

Police say they are searching for possibly multiple suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Acworth Police: 770-974-1232.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Storms cause heavy damage to trees, power lines in north Georgia
A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
54-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Marietta
Garbage performs at Piedmont Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb...
Music Midtown announces its return to Piedmont Park for 3-day event | Full lineup

Latest News

Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Photo of DJ Drama and Shanti Das during Healing in Public event at the Gathering Spot
DJ Drama inspires others by opening up about mental health, addiction
911 call generic
Police release 911 call revealing moment Griffin neighbor finds 36-pound child
Rick Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26,...
County wants to cancel Rick Ross’ car show, but rapper says ‘show goes on’
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
Mostly-blue Fulton County has a new elections chair after Republican appointee withdraws name