19-year-old man killed in shooting at Cobb Co. apartment, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a possible home invasion inside a gated Cobb County apartment, Acworth police said.

Officers responded to the Walden Ridge Apartments in Acworth around 3 a.m. after reports of a possible home invasion with a person shot, said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta. Acworth Police say a 19-year-old man was found dead at the scene. The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by police.

Investigators say it looks like there was “forced entry into the doorway.” Police tell Atlanta News First they believe the act of violence was targeted.

“Evidence [indicates] this was targeted and that this was not a random incident,” said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta.

Police say they are searching for possibly multiple suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Acworth Police: 770-974-1232.

