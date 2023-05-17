2 brothers arrested after Clayton Co. deputies seize rifle, drugs

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two brothers were arrested after police seized drugs, money, and a Mossberg rifle during a traffic stop, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clayton County deputies stopped a car driven by Alex Smith that was speeding in the area of I-75 North and Forest Parkway. Police say the passenger, identified as his brother Robert admitted that he had a “small amount of marijuana” in the car and threw out two ounces when they passed deputies on the highway.

Deputies found a Mossberg rifle, 6.4 lbs of marijuana stuffed in a suitcase, and $12,000 in cash in the trunk after conducting a search.

Police say the Smith brothers were taken to Clayton County Jail.

