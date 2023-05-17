Positively Georgia
2 brothers arrested after Clayton Co. deputies seize rifle, drugs

Photo of two brothers Robert Smith, left, and Alex Smith, right, arrested in Clayton County...
Photo of two brothers Robert Smith, left, and Alex Smith, right, arrested in Clayton County during traffic stop(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two brothers were arrested after police seized drugs, money, and a Mossberg rifle during a traffic stop, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clayton County deputies stopped a car driven by Alex Smith that was speeding in the area of I-75 North and Forest Parkway. Police say the passenger, identified as his brother Robert admitted that he had a “small amount of marijuana” in the car and threw out two ounces when they passed deputies on the highway.

Deputies found a Mossberg rifle, 6.4 lbs of marijuana stuffed in a suitcase, and $12,000 in cash in the trunk after conducting a search.

Police say the Smith brothers were taken to Clayton County Jail.

