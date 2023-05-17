Positively Georgia
2 teens charged after Forsyth Co. police chase nearly reaches 140 mph

Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car last week.
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car last week.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two 19-year-olds were arrested and face multiple charges after leading police on a chase in Cherokee County last week, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a White BMW passed a deputy traveling west on Canton Highway doing “87 mph in a 45 mph” zone. When the deputy made a U-turn and tried to pull the BMW over, the driver tried to speed away.

“The pursuit continued down Canton Highway towards Cherokee County with speeds reaching nearly 140 mph,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. “As the BMW approached Chamblee Gap Road, the car decreased speed due to the curves of the road and allowed the deputy to safely perform a PIT maneuver.”

When deputies stopped the vehicle, they say they spoke to the 19-year-old driver who had a class D license and was not allowed to be driving after midnight. Deputies add the 19-year-old passenger had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and his eyes were watering.

After conducting a search, deputies say they found an alcohol container on the passenger side floor.

The driver faces felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic container, and violation of a Class D license charges. The passenger was charged with possession of alcohol under the age of 21.

