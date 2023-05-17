Positively Georgia
4 surviving Midtown mass shooting victims released from hospital

atlanta midtown shooting
atlanta midtown shooting(WTOC)
By Eden Turner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All four surviving victims of the Midtown mass shooting have been released from Grady Hospital, officials said.

On May 3, a shooting occurred at Northside Medical Hospital, killing 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre and critically injuring four others. They were identified as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Danie, and Alesha Hollinger.

When the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Deion Patterson fled the scene, an hours-long manhunt ensued before he was eventually captured in Cobb County. Patterson remains in custody at Fulton County Jail.

Over the past two weeks, all four patients were released from Grady Hospital. The extent of their current conditions remain unknown.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

