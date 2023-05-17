Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Bartow County School System teacher has resigned after she claims one of her former students was wrongfully denied graduation.

As the son of immigrants, Asael Martinez wanted nothing more than to make his parents proud at his high school graduation.

“They came to the U.S. for me to have a better life,” Martinez said. “That’s why I want to graduate.”

The 19-year-old Cass High senior recently found out he won’t receive his diploma next week. He admittedly racked up 47 absences in his science class but said he made up his missed assignments with the help of his former teacher, Dr. Felicia Guffey.

“When I went to [science] class, it was basically sitting down watching videos,” Martinez explained. “I leave school to go to work to support my family.”

“The administrators should have stepped in a long time ago and prevented all of this from happening,” said Dr. Guffey, who teaches English as a second language (ESL) at the high school. “Instead of my administrators sitting down with me and allowing me to review the information with them, they just kept pushing it off and pushing off.”

Dr. Guffey said she learned Martinez was failing science in March while administering an ESL proficiency test. She asked his teacher for the missed assignments. Guffey said she was met with resistance at first, but the teacher ultimately gave Martinez makeup work which he completed.

“There were very few grades put in for the work because the assignments were different than what the students got in the regular class,” Guffey explained. “Everything was more difficult, and it wasn’t differentiated based on, the student is an English language learner.”

Guffey kept advocating for Martinez, who has an individualized education plan (IEP) and requires special accommodations. She said they eventually agreed that if Martinez completed another list of assignments and summer coursework, he could walk during graduation.

“It was stressful,” Martinez said about the makeup assignments. “I would go to school. Right after school, go to work. I didn’t get off until 10. I wouldn’t go to sleep until 2-3 in the morning to finish that work.”

Martinez said he spent 70 hours outside of class to get it all done days before the due date, but it still wasn’t enough.

“What happened is we made a finish line we thought was unattainable for him and when he put forth all the effort and attained it, we moved it,” Guffey said. “He did more work than any student in that class all semester. So, you’re just giving him work but he’s not getting any credit for it.”

On Tuesday, Guffey aired her grievances during the board of education meeting. She noted that there’s no written policy on makeup work. She has since resigned from the district, a decision she said was necessary due to possible retaliation for speaking up.

“This is going to impact his life,” Guffey said. “So, for me to sit back and not do anything about it, I just feel like it’s wrong.”

The Bartow County School System issued the following statement in response to an Atlanta News First inquiry about the decision:

“The Bartow County School System conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation of this alleged incident immediately upon notification. Over the period of several days, numerous interviews took place, and a careful review of all documentation, assignments, grades, and more. Through our due diligence, we have concluded that the evidence substantiated our final decision in this matter.”

Martinez told Atlanta News First he must show up on May 30 and take a 14-question test to receive his diploma.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.