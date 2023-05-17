County wants to cancel Rick Ross’ car show, but rapper says ‘show goes on’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “The show goes on,” rapper Rick Ross said after Fayette County officials tried to put a stop to a car and bike show he planned to host at his home.

The show, scheduled on June 3, is set to take place at his home that he refers to as “The Promise Land.”

Ross and the county were at odds over zoning issues that would force him to relocate or cancel his 2nd annual event.

The County says they have traffic concerns, stating that he doesn’t have the proper permit to hold the event.

Ross posted to his Instagram story Wednesday saying that the show is still going on as planned adding that he loves Fayetteville so much he is running for mayor next year.

