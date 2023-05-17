DeKalb County School District approves contract for new superintendent

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County School District has approved a contract for a new superintendent.

Dr. Devin Horton will officially begin his tenure as superintendent on July 1. Horton was previously the Superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in the Chicago suburbs. Before that role, he was Chief of Schools at Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky and Deputy Superintendent of East St. Louis School District 189 in Illinois. He also held various roles at Chicago Public Schools.

As Superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65, Horton implemented programs that supported minority students and partnered with local universities for programs that train potential teachers.

According to Decaturish.com, Horton will be paid $325,000 per year for two years, with an option to renew for one year. The board approved the contract 6-1; Dr. Joyce Morley was the only no vote. Morley called Horton’s hiring “a grave mistake” at the April meeting where the Board decided to hire Horton.

Horton was the sole finalist in a search that included almost 30 applicants.

Horton’s hiring is controversial. The state Board of Education asked the DeKalb County School District to pause their search in April and retain interim superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley.

Morley reportedly stated “I will not stand for anything that is not honorable, anything that is not in the best interest of our children” when voting against the contract.

Board Chair Diijon DaCosta Sr. said, “I am confident that this Board is fundamentally committed to working collaboratively with Dr. Horton to realize our shared vision. This includes providing more robust opportunities for our scholars and families as we continue working to restore the DeKalb County School District to its premier status as a great place for our staff to work, our scholars to learn, and everyone to grow.”

