DJ Drama inspires others by opening up about mental health, addiction

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy Award-winning music executive DJ Drama, best known as one of the most iconic music executives, producers, and DJs in the industry, has released dozens of classic mixtapes during the past two decades. On Tuesday evening, he joined former LaFace music executive and veteran Shanti Das for a Healing in Public “fireside chat” about behavioral and mental health at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

The Philadelphia native, whose real name is Tyree Simmons, moved down to Atlanta to go to college at an early age.

He shared his personal struggles with mental health and his journey through addiction, rehab, and recovery. It was raw. It was authentic. It was honest. It was powerful. It was inspiring. It was shocking for many in the crowd who saw DJ Drama open up for the first time.

“For years, people would’ve shunned Black men who spoke about mental health,” DJ Drama said. “Some of the people who I’ve shared my story with have had some similar issues and I was able to help guide them. There is a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders to share my story and be open about it,” he said. “A lot of it is about shame. When people go through addictions and mental health issues, there’s a lot of shame attached to it and it doesn’t need to be. For me to be up her and tell my story, I’m not ashamed.”

Das, the owner of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Silence The Shame, spoke about the importance of opening up when you feel comfortable and seeking the resources and support you need.

DJ Drama says there were times when he was on tours and he was battling an addiction to Percocets. He said he went to rehab and he started opening up to a therapist. “I still see my therapist,” he said. “It’s all on Zoom, but I have weekly sessions.”

DJ Drama said he was in rehab for a portion of 2020 and returned home in the middle of April while the world was in the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I got out of rehab, I came back and the world was shut down [due to COVID]. I stayed clean for not too long. I came home in mid-April 2020,” he said. “By November or December, Atlanta was wide open compared to the rest of the country. I ran into someone I knew in the club and started back. I relapsed in December 2020. Seeing that I wasn’t working a lot and I wanted to stay fresh in music and the culture, I found myself in situations that weren’t normal to my personality. Instead of going out, I would be by myself taking Percocets. On a personal level, it’s not something I’ve really told people about.”

Then, DJ Drama courageously and passionately shared the story of almost overdosing a couple of years ago.

“All of 2021, I was back on Percocets. I had a situation where I was about to overdose. They put Narcan in me. I was still dozing off. They were literally going to 1016 me and keeping me in the hospital. Two days after I was in the hospital, I was supposed to shoot the film, “You People.” Lo and behold, a nurse was talking and said, “That’s DJ Drama. He was with Lil Wayne on the Dedication mixtape and Gangsta Grillz. That was a clear Hippa violation.”

DJ Drama said that turned into a blessing in disguise.

“Because of that, I was able to get out of the hospital,” he said. “The hospital was afraid of the Hippa violation so I was able to leave that situation. I went on to film for the movie and during one of the breaks I spoke to actor Jonah Hill. He was really uplifting to me and for me. Especially with finding a support group with like-minded people who have similar needs. By that time, my parents were aware that I was taking it again.”

Das applauded DJ Drama for his bravery and genuine leadership in using his platform to help others and talk about mental health.

“This man right here is my hero and I just want to thank you again from the bottom of my heart for sharing your story with us,” Das said. “I know people aren’t always ready, but the fact that you’re here tonight and showing up in the room means you’re an advocate to friends and family and you don’t even know it. Or that friend, or colleague, or classmate,” Das said to DJ Drama and the crowd.”

Das said it’s important to learn and seek knowledge and understanding and avoid judging others because everyone goes through their own adversity and struggles.

“Being here, getting the knowledge, and having these conversations is important. We have to have these conversations outside of this space and normalize these conversations. People are people,” Das said. “I don’t care who you are, a doctor, lawyer, psychologist, dentist, or music executive. We have to be able to lead with more compassion.”

Das also talked about the importance of people showing others more support and compassion.

“Our vision at Silence the Shame is mental health equity for all. People sometimes need you to just sit there and listen to them,” she said. “Let them tell you what they need and if that doesn’t work, then try a family intervention. The best thing you can do is equip yourself with knowledge and education and empower your community.”

Larry Compton, better known as NuFace, also asked a question about his personal journey. He asked about having friends and family in the industry going through similar things and how that can lead others in the right direction. DJ Drama said, “Sometimes people aren’t always ready. Even when it comes to mental health and outside of addiction. It feels good to be able to get support and to help others take the steps to get cleaned.”

When Drama and Das finished their conversation, they received a standing ovation. Many people in the crowd rushed to a microphone during the question and answer portion of the event and thanked DJ Drama for opening up and using his platform to speak about his personal struggles. Others in the crowd say that DJ Drama opening up inspired them to open up.

