Ethiopian Airlines launching new flights to and from Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking for a new travel destination this summer, you can now add one more city to that list.

On Wednesday, the world’s busiest airport is launching flights to and from the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa.

This is big news for the city of Atlanta and its efforts to expand airline services to Africa.

Mayor Andre Dickens is currently on his way back from Ethiopia to celebrate this accomplishment. He was welcomed by Ethiopian Airlines executives two days ago for some fruitful discussions and to tour their facilities in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines has inaugurated its four-times-a-week flights to the city of Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.#FlyEthiopian pic.twitter.com/Zc9eGWNwSc — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) May 17, 2023

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will celebrate the first flight of the now four-times-weekly service to Addis Ababa International Airport. That flight will stop in Dublin to refuel, and then it will arrive in Atlanta later Wednesday morning.

The inaugural flight, Flight 518, will be greeted with a water cannon salute as it lands at Hartsfield-Jackson. This will all take place at the Maynard Jackson International Terminal.

Atlanta News First will be there to welcome the mayor and a delegation from Ethiopia to celebrate this moment.

