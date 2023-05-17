Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Ethiopian Airlines launching new flights to and from Atlanta airport

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis...
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene) AP
By Bridget Spencer and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking for a new travel destination this summer, you can now add one more city to that list.

On Wednesday, the world’s busiest airport is launching flights to and from the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa.

This is big news for the city of Atlanta and its efforts to expand airline services to Africa.

Mayor Andre Dickens is currently on his way back from Ethiopia to celebrate this accomplishment. He was welcomed by Ethiopian Airlines executives two days ago for some fruitful discussions and to tour their facilities in Ethiopia.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will celebrate the first flight of the now four-times-weekly service to Addis Ababa International Airport. That flight will stop in Dublin to refuel, and then it will arrive in Atlanta later Wednesday morning.

The inaugural flight, Flight 518, will be greeted with a water cannon salute as it lands at Hartsfield-Jackson. This will all take place at the Maynard Jackson International Terminal.

Atlanta News First will be there to welcome the mayor and a delegation from Ethiopia to celebrate this moment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
54-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Marietta
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son
Garbage performs at Piedmont Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb...
Music Midtown announces its return to Piedmont Park for 3-day event | Full lineup
Gwinnett County Robbery Detectives are looking for a man suspected of robbing a woman in...
Police: Car break-in turns into robbery in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Brianna Stethers Suicide Attempt Survivor showcasing the flowers that cover her self-harm scars
Suicide attempt survivor shares story to help others
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son
Decatur Police release a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting woman last week.
Decatur police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
Photo of DJ Drama and Shanti Das during Healing in Public event at the Gathering Spot
DJ Drama inspires others by opening up about mental health, addiction