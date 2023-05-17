First Alert: Another round of afternoon storms today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

There is another First Alert in play today to give you a heads up that more storms, some of which could be severe are on the way this afternoon.

You won’t need to worry about storms this morning for the ride to work and school, but a few showers are possible.

This afternoon and evening, however, will carry a different story. Expect storms to bubble up, especially along and south of I-20.

An isolated strong to severe storm or two is possible this afternoon and evening as well with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning being the threats.

Tomorrow we continue our First Alert as widespread rain and storms are on the way for the afternoon and evening yet again with temperatures only in the upper 60s!

We will briefly dry out Friday ahead of another front that pushes in just in Saturday bringing more showers and storms.

Behind this front we will enter into a drier pattern Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Showers and storms likely this afternoon, especially along and south of I-20. (ANF)

Isolated severe storms possible today mainly along and south of I-20 (ANF)

First alert today and tomorrow as rain and storms will impact the evening commute. Cooler through the end of the week. Kicking the weekend off rainy. (Atlanta News First)

