FIRST ALERT: More scattered storms on Thursday

It turns a bit cooler on Wednesday and much cooler on Thursday.
First Alert: Scattered storms return Wednesday afternoon
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The best chance of scattered storms for the remainder of Tuesday night is in north Georgia, with a lower chance of showers from the northern Atlanta suburbs to the south. The temperature will hold in the mid 60s overnight.

There is another First Alert for scattered storms on Wednesday. The best chance of rain is from midday through the afternoon. It looks cooler than Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The best chance of a strong/severe storm with large hail and gusty winds is south of I-20 where there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather.

It looks unsettled again on Thursday. More scattered storms are possible on Thursday as a backdoor cold front brings cooler air for the end of the workweek. Look for the temperature to fall into the mid 60s by mid to late afternoon as the wind shifts to the east.

Friday looks mostly cloudy, relatively cool, and mainly dry. Highs will be in the 70s. An approaching cold front brings a First Alert for scattered storms on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the greatest risk is in the afternoon and evening. Sunday looks drier and warmer, with seasonable highs in the low 80s.

ANF+ WEATHER WHERE YOU ARE: Explaining the Skew-T

Weather Where You Are: Explaining the Skew-T

