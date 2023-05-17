Grand opening of Gocha’s Tapas Bar in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The owner, Gocha Hawkins of Gocha’s Tapas Bar came into the studio to talk about the grand opening of her third location opening Wednesday in Atlanta.

The new location is at 5829 Campbellton Road SW, in the brand-new Publix Shopping Center at Sandtown Crossing. It’s estimated to be about 1500 square feet with a 2100 square feet patio area.

The event will be from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m. and will be hosted by actress Crystal Renee of BET’s “Sistas”.

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar has two other locations one in Cascade and another in Fayetteville.

