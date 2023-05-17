Positively Georgia
Officer saves girl choking on candy in traffic

Officer Bray is a hero! Officer saves girl choking on candy in traffic.
Officer Bray is a hero! Officer saves girl choking on candy in traffic.
By Eden Turner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sometimes, a spur-of-the-moment decision can save a person’s life, especially when you are in the right place at the right time.

On Monday, Duluth Police Officer Andrew Bray was driving to work when he saw a woman administering the Heimlich maneuver on a child amidst heavy traffic. Immediately, he pulled over and helped the child.

In his courageous act, Bray successfully dislodged the piece of candy from the child’s airway, the department said.

The department shared the moving story on Facebook, complete with a photo of Officer Bray, the child, and her family.

A parent, who was not identified, in the post, shared their appreciation for Bray’s help.

“We are incredibly grateful for Officer Andrew Bray and the heroic actions he took. He clearly prevented a bad situation from becoming a tragedy and saved her life. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts, and her parents are also thankful for him!”

They went on to say he did so much more than just his job in the child’s moment of need.

“He was humble about our thanks and handshakes, but we really just wanted to hug him,” they said.

Duluth Police Chief Jacquelyn Carruth was extremely proud of Bray as well.

“When you have the heart to serve others, as most police officers do, it does not matter if you are on or off duty‑you will continue to protect and serve. He was in the right place at the right time to help this young lady and her family. I am very proud of Officer Bray and his lifesaving actions.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

