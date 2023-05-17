Pedestrian killed by driver in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died after they were hit in DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. officers responded to the scene in reference to a person hit by a vehicle. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the victim died from injuries.

Police initially told Atlanta News Station that it was a hit-and-run but later it turned out that the driver did not leave the scene.

This is an active investigation and anyone with more information should contact DeKalb County Police.

