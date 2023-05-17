Positively Georgia
Pedestrian killed by driver in DeKalb County

La policía de Union City recibió una llamada de la Policía de la Ciudad de South Fulton,...
La policía de Union City recibió una llamada de la Policía de la Ciudad de South Fulton, informando sobre una mujer que parecía estar sin vida.(Envato)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died after they were hit in DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. officers responded to the scene in reference to a person hit by a vehicle. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the victim died from injuries.

Police initially told Atlanta News Station that it was a hit-and-run but later it turned out that the driver did not leave the scene.

This is an active investigation and anyone with more information should contact DeKalb County Police.

