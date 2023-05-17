Positively Georgia
Police release 911 call revealing moment Griffin neighbor finds 36-pound child

911 call reveals moment neighbor discovers "malnourished" child wandering Griffin street
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Griffin police have released the 911 call that led investigators to discover what they described as a malnourished and visibly injured 10-year-old boy.

In the call, a woman, who identified herself as a resident in the Westminster Circle area, described seeing the child wandering the neighborhood.

“I just had a child walk past my house, alone. We went out to see if everything was okay. He’s asking us not to tell his parents. I don’t even know who his parents are,” she said, sounding calm but concerned on the phone.

The woman described the 10-year-old boy as a small white child wearing a blue shirt.

“He begged us not to take him home,” she told dispatch.

Upon arrival, officers noticed the condition of the boy, describing him as “thin” with “discolored skin” and “visible injuries.” The boy told police he was hungry and looking for a nearby grocery store to get food.

RELATED: Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son

Due to the young boy’s condition, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Investigators say the juvenile had an extremely low heart rate at the time of his evaluation.

During a news conference Tuesday, authorities announced charges against the parents of the boy, Tyler and Krista Schindley.

GRIFFIN POLICE DETAIL CHILD ABUSE INVESTIGATION:

Police announce arrest of parents accused of abusing 10-year-old son

A judge denied bond for both parents. They’re currently in the Spalding County Jail.

