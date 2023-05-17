Shooting reported near restaurants, apartments in West Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting at a location in West Midtown Wednesday afternoon, they said.

According to officers, the shooting happened on the 930 block of Howell Mill Road. This area is home to Superica restaurant and The Brady apartments. The Atlanta News First chopper showed crime scene tape blocking the entrance to the restaurant and residences.

Superica’s social media pages say the restaurant is currently closed.

It is unclear where exactly the shooting happened and what led to the incident.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.