Storms cause heavy damage to trees, power lines in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Storms have caused damage to power lines, and caused trees and tree limbs to fall in parts of North Georgia on Tuesday evening.

Many downed trees and power lines were reported down in an Atlanta neighborhood, according to residents.

“I was doing some deadheading and weeding and it started sprinkling and that was delightful. Then it started pouring,” said Delores French. “I went up on the porch and that was when I saw the lightning hit this tree and knocked out all the power instantly.”

Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia (Atlanta News First)

Residents are upset with the storm causing damage to power lines.

“I’m hoping that they will get it fixed tonight because no one would want food going bad in their refrigerator and of course, you know work goes on,” said a resident named Olivia Moss. “The first thing in the morning, I still got to get up whether I have hot water or not.”

According to the Georgia Power outage map, there are still hundreds of north Georgia residents who reported power outages related to storms.

