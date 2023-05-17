Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Storms cause heavy damage to trees, power lines in north Georgia

Damage is seen after storms in metro Atlanta
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Storms have caused damage to power lines, and caused trees and tree limbs to fall in parts of North Georgia on Tuesday evening.

Many downed trees and power lines were reported down in an Atlanta neighborhood, according to residents.

“I was doing some deadheading and weeding and it started sprinkling and that was delightful. Then it started pouring,” said Delores French. “I went up on the porch and that was when I saw the lightning hit this tree and knocked out all the power instantly.”

Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia(Atlanta News First)
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia(Atlanta News First)
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia(Atlanta News First)

Residents are upset with the storm causing damage to power lines.

“I’m hoping that they will get it fixed tonight because no one would want food going bad in their refrigerator and of course, you know work goes on,” said a resident named Olivia Moss. “The first thing in the morning, I still got to get up whether I have hot water or not.”

According to the Georgia Power outage map, there are still hundreds of north Georgia residents who reported power outages related to storms.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
Photo of Georgia woman Mindi Kassotis
GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder
Body recovered after weekend boat crash, officials say
1 charged with boating under the influence in deadly Jackson Lake crash
A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
54-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Marietta
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”

Latest News

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen, commonly known as Bowen Steam Plant, burns coal to...
Georgia Public Service Commission approves 12% increase in Georgia Power bills
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car last week.
2 teens charged after Forsyth Co. police chase nearly reaches 140 mph
Georgia Public Service Commission approves 12% increase in Georgia Power bills