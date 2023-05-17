Positively Georgia
Tag reader leads DeKalb Co. police to arrest person wanted for assault

Tag reader helps DeKalb County police arrest woman wanted for aggravated assault
Tag reader helps DeKalb County police arrest woman wanted for aggravated assault(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police say they’re grateful for a tag reader system that helped them track down someone who had a warrant out for their arrest.

DeKalb County police say the community-based Connect DeKalb system helped lead police to an arrest on Monday, DeKalb County police said in a Facebook post.

Police say the Connect DeKalb system captured a Black Hyundai Accent whose owner was wanted for an aggravated assault they say happened earlier Tuesday morning.

“Officers were circulating the area looking for the vehicle when it was spotted on Kelley Chapel Road unoccupied,” said DeKalb County police. “Officers observed the vehicle and once the driver returned, she was taken into custody.”

Police have not released the driver’s identity or information on the aggravated assault they say took place.

