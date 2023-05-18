Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

3 former officers indicted in beating of Georgia jail detainee

In this screenshot taken from Camden County Detention Center surveillance video provided by...
In this screenshot taken from Camden County Detention Center surveillance video provided by attorney Harry Daniels, jailers beat detainee Jarrett Hobbs at the facility, in Georgia, on Sept. 3, 2022. (Camden County Detention Center/Courtesy of Attorney Harry Daniels via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A grand jury in Georgia has indicted three former sheriff’s officers in the beating of a Black jail detainee that was recorded by security cameras.

The indictment handed down Wednesday in coastal Camden County charges ex-deputy Ryan Biegel and former jail officers Braxton Massey and Mason Garrick with misdemeanor counts of battery and simple battery as well as a felony count of violating their oath of office.

The charges stem from the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs, who was jailed after a traffic stop. Security camera video showed the white officers rush into Hobbs’ cell and begin punching him in the head and neck. Another camera recorded Hobbs being hurled against a wall and pinned to the floor.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began looking into the beating after Hobbs’ attorneys obtained the video footage. In November, all three men were fired after being arrested on the same charges contained in the indictment.

The indictment means a grand jury found sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Defense attorneys listed in court records for Garrett and Massey did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment Thursday. The records did not identify an attorney for Biegel.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins in February dropped charges of assault and obstruction filed against Hobbs after the beating. The prosecutor also dismissed the traffic violation and drug possession charges that led to Hobbs being jailed.

At the time of his arrest in Georgia, Hobbs, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was on probation following a 2014 guilty plea to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. Hobbs was returned to federal prison after authorities determined he violated terms of his probation by leaving North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

The Rockdale County deputy was facing charges of animal cruelty.
ACQUITTED | Jury finds Rockdale deputy not guilty in animal cruelty trial
Police and fire crews responded to a suspected arson inside the North Druid Hills Target store...
Fire inside North Druid Hills Target store ruled arson, police say
The Georgia Public Defenders Council is responsible for hiring court appointed attorneys.
State agency spending thousands on improving image after ANF investigations
Part 8 - Despite attorney shortage, agency spending thousands on damage control