Alleged squatter evicted from military officer’s home in DeKalb County

The Lt. Colonel said, "I was not going to take this lying down."
By Rachel Aragon
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELLENWOOD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman who was deployed out of state discovered someone was living in her DeKalb County home that had been for sale.

Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure says she had her Ellenwood house for almost 20 years and was looking forward to selling her home.

“I am on the verge of retiring,” said Lt. Colonel Daure. “I thought that I would sell the house and go hang with my grandkids.”

But before she could do that, moving trucks would first have to come to move someone else’s stuff out of her house.

She had been notified someone had moved into her house that had been for sale.

Daure, a military officer, was deployed with the U.S. Army Reserves in Chicago, Illinois.

Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure
Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure(Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure)

“They moved in May 1st and the police were called and they came and told them they were here illegally,” said Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure.

Daure says there was a new lock box with a keypad on the door, but she says she has no idea how the alleged squatter got the keys.

“They had stuff in every single room, they had some huge TVs, 85, 90 inch TVs in boxes,” said Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Unit with the DeKalb Marshals say they served an Intruder Affidavit requiring Vincent Denard Simon to immediately vacate the Ellenwood home.

They say Simon had been accused of illegally occupying the residence.

The move was a relief, but something Daure says she had to see for herself.

“I had to be here, I was not going to take this lying down,” she said. “People need to know that they have rights, homeowners have rights.”

Officials say Simon vacated the residence, but a weapon was found inside the home and drugs were found on the suspect before he left.

Simon was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

