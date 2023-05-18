Positively Georgia
Arrest made in 2019 case of 'Baby India,' newborn found in plastic bag

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference tomorrow to announce an arrest in the “Baby India” case.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference tomorrow to announce an arrest in the “Baby India” case.

On June 16, 2019, Forsyth County deputies found a newborn abandoned in a plastic bag along a wooded strip of land near Daves Creek Road in Cumming. The bag with “Baby India” inside, had been dumped on top of a pile of leaves and sticks.

Forsyth County announced the sheriff’s office had made an arrest Thursday after “tirelessly working this case” since June 2019. The person arrested has not been identified.

The news conference will be at 2 p.m. and include Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman and members of the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. You can watch it on Atlanta News First, our YouTube page or Atlanta News First+ apps on Roku, FireTV, or Apple TV.

Return for updates on this developing story.

Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

