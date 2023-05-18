Atlanta law enforcement holds active shooter training in Oakland Cemetery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police and firefighters are using the Historic Oakland Cemetery for active shooter training.

The pre-scheduled training is part of a monthly effort to practice active shooting response. Each month, law enforcement officers will act out different scenarios in different locations across Metro Atlanta.

“Every event that we go to we learn from,” said Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith. “We have thus far had two after-action events where we sit down and talk about all of our responses and our collective efforts in those spaces so we will definitely move forward using those lessons learned not just from events around the country but from those things that we experienced personally.”

May’s training comes a day after an active shooter situation in West Midtown and two weeks after a mass shooting at Northside Medical Midtown.

Oakland Cemetery and Oakland Avenue remain closed until 3 p.m.

