Atlanta police looking for people of interest in deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police have requested the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a murder on April 19.

Officers responded to 3718 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW at about 7:45 p.m. on April 19. They found a man later identified as Derek Alexander inside a car with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg. Alexander was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three people were seen on security camera footage in the area and Atlanta police are looking for help identifying them.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

