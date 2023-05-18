Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in deadly shooting

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police have requested the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a murder on April 19.

Officers responded to 3718 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW at about 7:45 p.m. on April 19. They found a man later identified as Derek Alexander inside a car with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg. Alexander was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three people were seen on security camera footage in the area and Atlanta police are looking for help identifying them.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Storms cause heavy damage to trees, power lines in north Georgia
A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
54-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Marietta

Latest News

The scene of a deadly shooting between two temporary employees at a Forsyth County business.
1 employee dead, 1 injured after shootout at Forsyth County business
Rick Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26,...
Fayette County wants to cancel annual Rick Ross’ car show
911 call generic
Police release 911 call revealing moment Griffin neighbor finds 36-pound child
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations