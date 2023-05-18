Atlanta Pride Run returns next month, raises money for LGBTQIA+ organizations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since it started in 1991, the Atlanta Pride Run has been raising money for local LGBTQIA+ organizations. The 5K run returns on June 5 at Piedmont Park.

Since it started, organizers say they have received “funding, resources, and increased awareness.”

“This is a place for everyone, whether you are just starting your journey, accomplishing new fitness goals or searching for a new community,” they said on their website.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. in Piedmont Park on Sunday, June 4.

Organizers said the run will benefit three local charities: Aid Atlanta, Bridge of Light and Lost & Found Youth.

Atlanta News First is a proud media sponsor for the run.

For more information, to register or to donate, visit the link here.

Atlanta Pride Run 5K (Atlanta Pride Run 5K)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.