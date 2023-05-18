Atlanta Pride Run returns next month, raises money for LGBTQIA+ organizations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since it started in 1991, the Atlanta Pride Run has been raising money for local LGBTQIA+ organizations. The 5K run returns on June 5 at Piedmont Park.
Since it started, organizers say they have received “funding, resources, and increased awareness.”
“This is a place for everyone, whether you are just starting your journey, accomplishing new fitness goals or searching for a new community,” they said on their website.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. in Piedmont Park on Sunday, June 4.
Organizers said the run will benefit three local charities: Aid Atlanta, Bridge of Light and Lost & Found Youth.
Atlanta News First is a proud media sponsor for the run.
For more information, to register or to donate, visit the link here.
