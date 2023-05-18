Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Pride Run returns next month, raises money for LGBTQIA+ organizations

The Atlanta Pride Festival is set to return Oct. 8-9, 2022 after a two-year hiatus.
The Atlanta Pride Festival is set to return Oct. 8-9, 2022 after a two-year hiatus.(MGN)
By Eden Turner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since it started in 1991, the Atlanta Pride Run has been raising money for local LGBTQIA+ organizations. The 5K run returns on June 5 at Piedmont Park.

Since it started, organizers say they have received “funding, resources, and increased awareness.”

“This is a place for everyone, whether you are just starting your journey, accomplishing new fitness goals or searching for a new community,” they said on their website.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. in Piedmont Park on Sunday, June 4.

Organizers said the run will benefit three local charities: Aid Atlanta, Bridge of Light and Lost & Found Youth.

Atlanta News First is a proud media sponsor for the run.

For more information, to register or to donate, visit the link here.

Atlanta Pride Run 5K
Atlanta Pride Run 5K(Atlanta Pride Run 5K)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Storms cause heavy damage to trees, power lines in north Georgia

Latest News

Officer Bray is a hero! Officer saves girl choking on candy in traffic.
Officer saves girl choking on candy in traffic
Gocha's Tapas Bar opens in Atlanta
Grand opening of Gocha’s Tapas Bar in Atlanta
Healing through yoga
Woodstock teacher, Parkland survivor to give back after winning national contest
Military Appreciation Month
Vietnam War veteran leans on her military skills to run a small business