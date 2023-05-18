Cherokee County animal casting company to hold open calls

BALL GROUND, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local animal casting company is looking for new talent to add to its roster. Animal Casting Atlanta in the tiny Cherokee County town of Ball Ground is holding an open call on Sunday.

Greg and Carol Tresan started their animal casting business back in the 1990′s.

Since then, hundreds of their pets have been cast in hundreds of commercials, TV shows, and movies. Carol says there is never a dull moment when you’re on set with a pet.

“It was a big Clydesdale, and he was playing a rhinoceros because he’s really wide so the actor could sit on him as if he was as wide as a rhinoceros. They switched him and CGI - and I was told oh nothing’s happening, it’s just a boring scene. Suddenly hundreds of warriors from Wakanda come racing down the hill, screaming with swords and shields, and my horse was like mom you told me that nothing was going to happen! "

Despite all the distractions she says her horse still managed to hit all his marks. Some of their other horses appeared in the first five seasons of The Walking Dead, which was filmed in Georgia.

The Tresans also operate a pet boarding facility Dog Works, which allows them to scout talent. In fact, one of their dogs named Slate plays Cosmo in “Guardians of the Galaxy” volume 3, which is in theaters right now.

“Through our boarding kennel, a lot of people bring their dogs to board with us. We have a pickup and delivery that runs all the way to Atlanta. They’ll bring really neat animals here. We train them up for the movies and put them in the movies,” said Carol Tresan.

Many of their animal actors live on their farm, but they’re always looking to add to their roster.

“The best film animals are the most relaxed animals. The ones that can deal with the different scenarios that occur. All the different things that happen on set. There’s so many people, so much equipment,” said Greg Tresan.

If you think your pet has what it takes, you’re invited to stop by their farm on Sunday for an open animal casting call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Animal Casting Atlanta is located at 1690 Julius Bridge Road., Ball Ground, GA 30107. You can also learn more about animal casting by visiting their website here.

