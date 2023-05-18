DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw announces 2024 run for county CEO

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw is running for the county’s top job.

According to Decaturish.com, Bradshaw is the first person to announce a 2024 campaign for DeKalb County CEO. The current CEO, Michael Thurmond, is term-limited and has been CEO since 2017.

Bradshaw is a former Army officer who served during the first Gulf War and has lived in DeKalb County for over 30 years.

He was first elected commissioner in 2016 and was presiding officer of the Board of Commissioners between 2020 and 2022. In a debrief written after his term as presiding officer ended, Bradshaw repeatedly stressed his belief in a harmonious relationship among the Board of Commissioners and with the CEO, stating “an antagonistic relationship between the CEO and the BOC would be shortsighted, misguided and counterproductive.” He also stressed his ability to handle egos and bring down tensions among the Board of Commissioners.

Bradshaw wrote “I ran because I believed District 4 deserved better. Alongside CEO Thurmond, I have worked to deliver better for our seniors, veterans, our emerging leaders, cities, and everyone who calls DeKalb home. This election is about leadership that moves DeKalb forward. This is about building a county-wide team that is working together on the issues that make current residents proud to call DeKalb home and the place where future residents and businesses want to be,” in his campaign announcement.

Bradshaw is an adjunct professor and has worked at John Harland Company, Spherion, Briggs Equipment and Delta Global Staffing. He has also served on the Board of Directors of The Giving Tree, The Clarkston Community Center and Pride Rings in Stone Mountain (PRISM).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.