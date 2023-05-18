DeKalb Medical Examiner calls on community to help identify 27 human remains

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local medical examiner needs your help identifying 27 unidentified human remains found in DeKalb County.

The various DNA database methods used by DeKalb County Medical Examiner Pat Bailey have already helped solve two cold cases in DeKalb in the last year.

Bailey hopes a free DNA sample drive coming up this Saturday will help identify more human remains found in local and national cold cases.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Missing Persons Event & DNA Drive is available for anyone to attend, but officials are hoping family members of any missing persons will also show up.

Loved ones of missing persons will also be able to share information about their loved ones, open or add to missing persons reports and donate DNA that may assist with identification efforts at the event.

Here are some key pieces of information they are hoping family members will bring to the event:

Photos of your loved one

Photos of tattoos

Original police reports

Medical documentation

Identification documents

According to the DA’s office, family members will be able to choose from two DNA tests to participate in if they wish.

One DNA testing option will take a sample that will then be uploaded to the FBI National DNA Index System that law enforcement agencies have access to, and the other will be uploaded to the Family Tree database that the public has access to.

There will be officials at the event who will be able to answer any questions or privacy concerns that you may have about how your DNA samples are used.

Officials are also encouraging people to register for the event ahead of time.

You can find more information about the event here.

The event is taking place May 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the DeKalb County Public Library, 3500 Covington Hwy, Decatur.

If you think you know something about any unsolved cold cases you can also always contact the DeKalb County cold case tip line anonymously at (404) 371-2444.

