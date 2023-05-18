Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb Medical Examiner calls on community to help identify 27 human remains

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Missing Persons Event & DNA Drive is available for anyone to attend.
By Tori Cooper
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local medical examiner needs your help identifying 27 unidentified human remains found in DeKalb County.

The various DNA database methods used by DeKalb County Medical Examiner Pat Bailey have already helped solve two cold cases in DeKalb in the last year.

Bailey hopes a free DNA sample drive coming up this Saturday will help identify more human remains found in local and national cold cases.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Missing Persons Event & DNA Drive is available for anyone to attend, but officials are hoping family members of any missing persons will also show up.

Loved ones of missing persons will also be able to share information about their loved ones, open or add to missing persons reports and donate DNA that may assist with identification efforts at the event.

Here are some key pieces of information they are hoping family members will bring to the event:

  • Photos of your loved one
  • Photos of tattoos
  • Original police reports
  • Medical documentation
  • Identification documents

According to the DA’s office, family members will be able to choose from two DNA tests to participate in if they wish.

One DNA testing option will take a sample that will then be uploaded to the FBI National DNA Index System that law enforcement agencies have access to, and the other will be uploaded to the Family Tree database that the public has access to.

There will be officials at the event who will be able to answer any questions or privacy concerns that you may have about how your DNA samples are used.

Officials are also encouraging people to register for the event ahead of time.

You can find more information about the event here.

The event is taking place May 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the DeKalb County Public Library, 3500 Covington Hwy, Decatur.

If you think you know something about any unsolved cold cases you can also always contact the DeKalb County cold case tip line anonymously at (404) 371-2444.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill boards private jet in vacation attire as he heads to federal prison
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Schindley (right)
Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Storms cause heavy damage to trees, power lines in north Georgia
A multi vehicle crash in Marietta left a pedestrian dead.
54-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Marietta

Latest News

4-year-old Kaleb Billeter was part of the study and is now able to eat peanut butter in small...
Child peanut allergy patch completes phase 3 trial, awaits FDA approval
Child peanut allergy patch completes phase 3 trial, awaits FDA approval
DeKalb Medical Examiner calls on community to help identify 27 human remains
A gorup of children play at an after-school program at a YMCA in Dekalb County, GA.
Organization offers help for metro Atlantans searching for summer childcare