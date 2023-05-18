Fire inside North Druid Hills Target store ruled arson, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out inside a DeKalb County Target store on Thursday, and police tell Atlanta News First it is another case of arson.

It happened at the North Druid Hills store, according to Brookhaven police.

It appears the store is closed as of 2 p.m. The extent of the damage is unknown. We have reached out to store officials to learn more.

Our news crews saw a person being detained. It is unknown if they are charged in the arson.

A January fire at the Buckhead Target was also ruled arson. It was closed until March.

There have been fires, believed to be arson, at Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. last year.

This is a developing story. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

