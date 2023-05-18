First Alert: Cloudy, Rainy, and Cooler Day
On and off scattered rain through the day with highs in the low 70s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
Today is a First Alert, giving you a heads up, that it will be quite the rainy day.
A few showers are ongoing this morning, mainly in East Georgia, but the coverage will become more widespread through the afternoon.
Behind this front, a wedge builds in-- this means it will also be a cloudy, cooler, and damp day with highs only in the low to mid 70s.
Tomorrow, we finally look ahead to a dry, but cloudy day with highs in the mid 70s.
The weekend looks warm with highs in the low 80s, but unfortunately, both days won’t be dry.
Saturday will start unsettled as a cold front moves into the area bringing showers and storms for the afternoon and evening, but Sunday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies.
We finally enter into a drier pattern starting Sunday, with the exception being Monday where a few showers are possible--otherwise expect a nice Spring-like start to the week!
