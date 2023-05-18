First Alert: Scattered storms, cooler weather on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unsettled week continues with more scattered showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday. An easterly wind will make it noticeably cooler with temperatures in the 60s most of the day. A few showers are possible for the morning commute, and there’s a better chance of rain midday and afternoon. Severe storms are not likely, but slow-moving downpours could lead to localized flooding in the afternoon to early evening. The high temperature may briefly reach the low 70s in Atlanta and west Georgia, but it will stay in the 60s in east Georgia.

The risk of rain diminishes Thursday night, and Friday looks mainly dry. It will stay on the cool side with highs in the lower to middle 70s. The weather likely stays mainly dry through Friday night.

An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. We have issued a First Alert for Saturday due to the risk of rain hampering outdoor plans. It will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. A cold front sweeps through Saturday night and changes the weather pattern to mainly dry weather. Sunday looks dry with highs near 80. It will be pleasant and seasonable for the first half of next week. Lows will be near 60 and highs near 80 with dry skies.

