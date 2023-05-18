Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. on Jan. 27, 2020. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 688,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because owners may not be able to hook child seats to the anchors.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. That could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed.

GM says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners to install child seats using the seat belts until the latches are repaired. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary.

Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants
Trees, power lines down after storms move through north Georgia
Storms cause heavy damage to trees, power lines in north Georgia

Latest News

39-year-old Kendrick Thomas arrested in SWAT investigation in Clayton County
Man arrested in SWAT investigation in Clayton County
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour...
CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network’s decision to hold Trump town hall
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post
Shelter Director Corey Speegle said a male husky name Titan managed to wiggle the latch of its...
Party pooch bailed out of doggy jail by forever family