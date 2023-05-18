Positively Georgia
Georgia man accused of squatting in military officer’s home arrested

Mugshot: Vincent Denard Simon
Mugshot: Vincent Denard Simon(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who authorities say was illegally occupying the home of a deployed military officer has been arrested in DeKalb County, deputies say.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say Vincent Denard Simon was served with an Intruder Affidavit, ordering him to leave the Ellenwood home.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the house belonged to U.S. Army Reserves Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure, who put the home up for sale while she was deployed.

Simon reportedly left the home without incident, but authorities allege they did find a weapon in the house and drugs on him leading to an arrest.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail and faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance charges.

