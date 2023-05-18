Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett Co. school bus drivers celebrated by community at special luncheon

The community honored 35 local school bus drivers with an 'end of year' party.
The community honored 35 local school bus drivers with an 'end of year' party.(Amanda Rose)
By Amanda Rose
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “People take what we do for granted, a lot of time it’s a thankless job,” said Marrika Howell, a Gwinnett County school bus driver.

School bus drivers Latania Graham and Marrika Howell say they felt like celebrities on Thursday afternoon.

The community honoring them and 33 other drivers at an ‘end of year’ party. The luncheon, hosted by the Peachtree Station HOA and Gwinnett County schools.

“To have them recognize us and say hey, ya’ll do a great job, we appreciate you. It’s really hard to find the words to express how you feel towards that kind of gratitude,” said Howell.

The two love what they do, but say it can be challenging.

“You may have as many as 60 kids on your bus depending on what school you’re driving [to]. You have to make sure they’re all safe, that they’re not hurting each other, you’re watching traffic, you’re making sure the other drivers aren’t putting you in danger,” said Howell.

For a few hours, all of the drivers’ worries were forgotten over some tasty sandwiches and lots of laughter.

The luncheon, all the more special when Bunny Hudson and her golden retriever, Bogie, made a surprise appearance.

“I just feel like we owe our bus drivers a whole lot more than lunch,” said Hudson.

Hudson, who lives across the street from the bus stop, says she and Bogie wave at the yellow buses every morning.

She’s their biggest fan.

“They’ve just been so wonderful, they mean a lot to me,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

Body cam footage shows moments officer discover Baby India
Arrest made in 2019 case of ‘Baby India,’ newborn found in plastic bag
Police and fire crews responded to a suspected arson inside the North Druid Hills Target store...
Fire inside North Druid Hills Target store ruled arson, police say
This is 2019 bodycam video when officers located the baby wrapped in a plastic bag in Forsyth...
Arrest made in 2019 case of ‘Baby India,’ newborn found in plastic bag
Steve Bradshaw
DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw announces 2024 run for county CEO