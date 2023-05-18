Gwinnett Co. school bus drivers celebrated by community at special luncheon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “People take what we do for granted, a lot of time it’s a thankless job,” said Marrika Howell, a Gwinnett County school bus driver.

School bus drivers Latania Graham and Marrika Howell say they felt like celebrities on Thursday afternoon.

The community honoring them and 33 other drivers at an ‘end of year’ party. The luncheon, hosted by the Peachtree Station HOA and Gwinnett County schools.

“To have them recognize us and say hey, ya’ll do a great job, we appreciate you. It’s really hard to find the words to express how you feel towards that kind of gratitude,” said Howell.

The two love what they do, but say it can be challenging.

“You may have as many as 60 kids on your bus depending on what school you’re driving [to]. You have to make sure they’re all safe, that they’re not hurting each other, you’re watching traffic, you’re making sure the other drivers aren’t putting you in danger,” said Howell.

For a few hours, all of the drivers’ worries were forgotten over some tasty sandwiches and lots of laughter.

The luncheon, all the more special when Bunny Hudson and her golden retriever, Bogie, made a surprise appearance.

“I just feel like we owe our bus drivers a whole lot more than lunch,” said Hudson.

Hudson, who lives across the street from the bus stop, says she and Bogie wave at the yellow buses every morning.

She’s their biggest fan.

“They’ve just been so wonderful, they mean a lot to me,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.