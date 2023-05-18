Positively Georgia
Henry County inmate dies days after apparent suicide attempt

By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has died days after an apparent suicide attempt at Henry County Jail.

47-year-old Raquel Fernandez was found unresponsive in her cell May 12. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died May 15. Fernandez’s next of kin has been notified.

Fernandez is the second Henry County inmate to die this week. Another inmate died at Grady Hospital almost a month after receiving injuries at the jail. Another inmate has been charged with murder in connection with that incident.

RELATED: Man charged with murder after Henry County inmate dies

