Organization offers help for metro Atlantans searching for summer childcare

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The YMCA Youth and Teen Development Center in Dekalb County is where kids come to learn and play once the learning at school ends.

While the after-school programs are busy now, they’re about to get a lot busier. That’s because summer looms.

“We had 2,000 registrations in just one week,” said Kim Nelson, the Metro Atlanta YMCA Senior Vice President of Program Development.

Nelson has worked in child development at the YMCA for over two decades. Things are different now than when she started.

“What we’ve seen change is the parents’ needs,” she said.

There’s also the ballooning of childcare needs over the summer.

“For us, it is the Super Bowl,” Nelson said. “It is the Olympics. It is our busiest time where we’ll see the most volume.”

But handling that volume is difficult. There’s a childcare shortage across Atlanta and the country, making it difficult for some families to find care.

That’s where Ellyn Cochran and Quality Care for Children step up.

“It’s particularly challenging this year,” said Cochran, the organization’s president and CEO. “That’s because after-school programs and childcare have experienced a shortage around staffing.”

Quality Care is basically a childcare search engine. They work with families of all means to find one of over 3,000 childcare options in its network. All it takes is a phone call (877-255-4254), and they’ll do the rest, including ensuring all the bases are covered.

“Are they providing meals? Are there snacks? Are these something I will have to provide as a parent? Is the program licensed?”

The goal: provide education, entertainment, and opportunity for everyone, regardless of income level.

“A lot of the kids that we serve, they’re not going on vacation,” Nelson said. “They’re not going to Disney. We are their Disney.”

Opening doors and finding options for all who need them.

“We’re going to work with you, so it’s not breaking your pocket to be able to come and secure a place for your child for the summer,” Nelson said.

