R&B singer Tweet pays tribute to Missy Elliot at Black Music Honors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - R&B singer Tweet known as the “Southern Hummingbird” will be performing at the Black Music Honors held at the Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre on June 3.

Tweet is known for her song “OOPS, Oh My” which featured Missy Elliot. The song was released in 2002 and was a hit.

Tweet will be paying tribute to Missy Elliot alongside 702, Nicole Ray and two surprise guests.

Missy and Tweet have been friends for years before the fame and Missy is the reason she decided to come out as a solo artist.

During her interview, she shared a story about how Missy saved her life. She talked about a time when she thought about taking her own life when Missy called her, saying that’s why Missy is her guardian angel.

