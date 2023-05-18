Restaurant Report Card: Zocalo fails with 60; Little Bangkok earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We uncovered critical violations at a popular Mexican kitchen and cantina on 10th Street in Midtown Atlanta.

Zocalo failed with 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says shrimp, black beans and mozzarella were out of temperature range, black mold was found inside the soda gun at the bar and there were rodent droppings next to a rodent trap box.

“Well due to all the construction everyone on the corner we’re having a rodent problem, yeah,” Zocalo owner Lucero Martinez said.

The owner took Atlanta News First to the alley behind the restaurant where the rodents have been running rampant. Management hired pest control and set out several traps to address the issue. Now they are waiting on a re-inspection.

“We’re good, everything is pretty much done and we’re ready for the next one you know,” Martinez said.

Now to an update in Gwinnett County, Paris Bahn Mi on Satellite Boulevard in Duluth improved this week on a reinspection earning 100 points.

Little Bangkok on Cheshire Bridge Road received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for nearly 30 years. It is family owned and operated. The owners are from Thailand so it’s very authentic and much of the artwork in the restaurant is from their homeland. The restaurant has a very cozy atmosphere as well and everything comes out of the kitchen piping hot and super fresh.

You may want to start out with the papaya salad, tom yum soup, kung pao chicken with fried rice, pad Thai and the spicy catfish. Plus, you may want to finish it off with their famous coconut cake. Boy that’s good!

