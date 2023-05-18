Positively Georgia
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville arson case

By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrested in connection with a suspected arson case in Fayetteville Thursday.

Fayetteville police and fire responded to a home on Cornwallis Way to battle a fire Thursday morning. An investigation revealed that the fire may have been “intentionally set using some type of unknown device.”

Matthew Stephen Adams was later arrested in connection with the fire. Fayetteville police announced the arrest shortly after noon.

No injuries were reported.

Update: 12:02 the person of interest listed below has been located and taken into custody. Please continue to avoid the...

Posted by City of Fayetteville Public Safety on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

