Suspect arrested in Fayetteville arson case
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrested in connection with a suspected arson case in Fayetteville Thursday.
Fayetteville police and fire responded to a home on Cornwallis Way to battle a fire Thursday morning. An investigation revealed that the fire may have been “intentionally set using some type of unknown device.”
Matthew Stephen Adams was later arrested in connection with the fire. Fayetteville police announced the arrest shortly after noon.
No injuries were reported.
