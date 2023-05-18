Suspect arrested in SWAT team investigation in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police Department has arrested the suspect in the SWAT investigation in Jonesboro Thursday morning.

The incident happened at American Inn and Suites Motel on Old Dixie Highway.

Officials say gunshots have been fired and no injuries reported at this time.

Police ask that everyone avoid the area for their safety.

This is still an active investigation and more information will be provided as it comes in.

