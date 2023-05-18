Then there were nine | Another YSL defendant severed from Young Thug RICO trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another defendant has been severed from rapper Young Thug’s huge organized crime and racketeering trial, bringing the total number of defendants down to nine.

Earlier this week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville removed Damone Blalock’s case from the Young Slime Life (YSL) RICO trial. Justin Hill, Blalock’s attorney, confirmed the severence.

Last week, Glanville severed Jayden Myrick from the trial based on the defendant’s own comments he hasn’t taken his prescribed psychiatric medication.

Myrick has already been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the July 2018 shooting of Christian Broder outside a Brookhaven country club.

Glanville is overseeing the trial of Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, which still has yet to seat a single juror. Jury selection began in January, and hundreds of potential jurors have already been dismissed for the trial, which could last up to a year.

Two weeks ago, Glanville severed the cases of two other defendants because their attorneys are pregnant and preparing to take maternity leave.

Attorney Teombre Calland represents Kahlieff Adams, while Nicole Fegan represents Tenquarius Mender. Adams, who is also serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, was charged back after he allegedly handed drugs to Williams in open court.

Court surveillance showing alleged drug transaction between Young Thug, YSL defendant (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Jury selection in the trial has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly been plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions.

A few weeks ago, a potential juror was jailed for filming court proceedings. Back in January, the mother of Deamonte Kendrick - aka Yak Gotti - was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and issued a $1,500 bond. Latasha Kendrick is accused of trying to pass tobacco products to her son.

FULL COVERAGE: YOUNG THUG TRIAL

Two weeks ago, attorney Anastasios Manettas - who represents Miles Farley - was arrested on charges of simple battery on law enforcement officers, possession (pills not in original container), obstruction and disruption of court proceedings.

After Manettas’ arrest, Glanville severed Farley’s case has from the overall trial. Farley is accused in the death of Shymel Drinks in a feud between YSL and another gang.

Manettas’ arrest came less than 24 hours after a Fulton County courtroom was evacuated after one of the defendants in the trial was removed from a holding cell after he began screaming.

According to the sheriff’s department, Rodalius Ryan, aka Lil Rod, was removed from the courtroom due to the suspicion of marijuana, “and did not want to be searched, per safety protocols.”

Here are the remaining nine defendants:

Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug

Derontae Bebee, aka “Bee” or “B”

Cordarius Dorsey, aka “Polo” or “Juicy”

Christian Eppinger, aka “Bhris”

Marquavius Huey, aka “Qua”

Deamonte Kendrick, aka “Yak Gotti”

Quamarvious Nichols, aka “Qua”

Rodalius Ryan, aka “Lil Rod”

Shannon Stillwell, aka “Shannon Jackson” or “SB”

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

RICO also provides for more severe penalties and permits a defendant to be convicted and separately punished for the underlying crimes that constitute a racketeering pattern.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.