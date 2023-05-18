Positively Georgia
Top minds in mental health meet at Carter Center Mental Health forum

On Thursday, more than one hundred of the top minds in mental health gathered at the 27th Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
“We are particularly focused on the dire need for prevention, early intervention and the services needed by children. Our children and families are in crisis,” said Carter Center Mental Health Program Director Eve Byrd.

Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10-17 in Georgia. In 2020, 45 percent of Georgia’s children aged 3-17 had difficulty accessing or were unable to access needed mental/behavioral health treatment and counseling, per a release by the Carter Center.

“Following the historic passage of the Mental Health Parity Act needed to improve adults’ and children’s access to mental health services in Georgia, we’re excited to provide an update on the status of implementation and next steps needed by a variety of Georgia stakeholders,” said Byrd.

The Mental Health Parity Act mandated that mental and behavioral health needs are covered by private and public insurance providers at the same level as physical needs.

“Th legislation has set the expectation and the mandate really. There is a lot to be done to enforce this,” said Byrd.

Experts also focused on the importance of rerouting individuals battling mental illness away from jails.

“I needed support. I needed help. And instead I was thrown into a world of shame and stigma,” said Lindsey Sizemore, a former convicted felon now forensic peer mentor trainer with the Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network.

State leaders recognized Georgia is amid a major mental health crisis and staid improving the workforce is a top priority.

The Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum, established in 1995, is held each May to address timely mental health policy issues facing the state. Consumers, service providers, policymakers, advocates, and media from across Georgia are invited to participate in open discussions on diverse, pressing topics.

