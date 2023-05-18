Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Trial of former attorney accused of killing mother begins

Former attorney and now accused killer Richard Merritt showed no emotion in a DeKalb County Superior courtroom Thursday.
By Adam Murphy
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former attorney and now accused killer Richard Merritt showed no emotion in a DeKalb County Superior courtroom Thursday.

It was a tale of two very different sides during opening arguments in the murder trial. The prosecution painted him as a conman with a temper.

“Starting sometime in 2014, 2015 several of his clients started coming out of the woodwork recording that he was stealing,” DeKalb County Prosecutor Helen Pott said.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that the state is trying to weave a story together out of nothing and that there is no forensic evidence, like fingerprints or DNA, connecting him to his mother’s murder.

“There will be no blood of Mr. Merritt around this scene, and you will also hear that Mr. Merritt voluntarily gave his DNA to be considered in this case,” Assistant Public Defender Heidi Wolfgruber said.

Merritt first made headlines in 2019 after pleading guilty to defrauding several of his clients during his time as an attorney. After he was sentenced to 15 years he failed to turn himself in.

Authorities said he cut off his ankle monitor, stabbed his mother, Shirley Merritt to death, and took off in her SUV prompting a nationwide manhunt.

Merritt’s ex-wife Jenine Minicozzie testified that she was married to the defendant for 19 years and he had a temper while drinking.

“I divorced my ex-husband when I found out about his double life and his crimes and what he had done to all those people and what he had done to us,” Minicozzie said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

generic fire truck
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville arson case
Kids in the pool
Grant helps 80 underserved Atlanta kids take swim lessons
Police and fire crews responded to a suspected arson inside the North Druid Hills Target store...
Fire inside North Druid Hills Target store ruled arson, police say
On Thursday, more than one hundred of the top minds in mental health gathered at the 27th...
Top minds in mental health meet at Carter Center Mental Health forum
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card: Zocalo fails with 60; Little Bangkok earns 100